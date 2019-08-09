Uttarakhand: Mother-daughter swept away by flood waters in Chamoli

Gopeshwar: A woman and her seven-year-old daughter were swept away after a flooded rivulet inundated their house in Chamoli district on Friday following heavy rains which destroyed crops, houses, cowsheds and bridges.

The incident occurred in Faldia village of the district early on Friday. The district administration rushed rescue teams to the spot immediately but the mother-daughter duo is yet to be found, District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said.

Muddy waters of the flooded Ulangara rivulet swamped around a dozen houses and cowsheds in Faldia village burying alive livestock, he said. Heavy showers also caused large-scale damage to crops in Faldia, Vaganmaira, Padmalla and Nailpatta villages, the official said.

Heavy rains also blocked the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway at Lambagad and several other places causing inconvenience to pilgrims going to the Himalayan temple as well as those returning from there.