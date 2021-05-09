Uttarakhand: Juna Akhada seer succumbs to coronavirus

Dehradun: A seer from the Juna Akhada, Mahant Vimal, died from coronavirus at a hospital here. The 45-year-old seer died on Thursday. He was buried at the Srimanta Prem Giri Ashram in Haridwar's Kangdi village on Saturday. Rabindranand Saraswati from the Joona Akhada said the seer had been associated with the body for the past 2 decades and was made its "mahamandaleshwar" at the recently concluded Haridwar Kumbh. Over 6 seers have died of virus after attending the Haridwar Kumbh, visited by lakhs of devotees.

Study AMU variant: VC

Alarmed by deaths in recent days among AMU teachers due to Covid and Covid-like symptoms, Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor wrote to the ICMR on Sunday, urging it to study if a particular coronavirus variant is circulating around the university campus. In a letter to the ICMR DG, he said 16 serving and 18 retired teachers besides other employees of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have succumbed to the infection in the past 18 days. There is a possibility “a particular variant may be circulating in areas around the AMU campus and surrounding localities, which has led to these deaths”, he said.

Kin attack medics in UP

Two doctors and as many healthcare workers of a government Covid-19 hospital in UP’s Ballia district were injured on Sunday after the family of a 65-year-old woman attacked them alleging delay in admission and oxygen supply, police said. CMO Dr Rajendra Prasad said the Covid-infected woman was admitted to the hospital in Phephana village around 3am in serious condition and died soon afterward. The family alleged they were made to wait for half-an-hour before admission and their patient was given oxygen after an hour later. Her family accused the staff of negligence and attacked them, police said.

Ladakh O2 plants by May-end

Three new oxygen plants will be commissioned in Ladakh by the end of May to meet the needs of coronavirus patients. This was stated at a meeting chaired by Lt Governor RK Mathur in Ladakh on Saturday to review the preparedness of the health dept for Covid-19 handling with detailed discussions on infrastructure, procurement of essential equipment and medicines, an official spokesman said.

Rs60L for Odisha stray animals

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sanctioned Rs60 lakh from Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to feed stray animals during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in five municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 61 Notified Area Councils (NACs).

Couple +ve, cop helps baby

In a heartwarming episode on Mothers’ Day, the head constable of Delhi Police on Sunday took care of a 6-month-old baby, whose parents were down with Covid in GTB Nagar. Relatives in UP could not take care of the child as both Delhi and UP are in lockdown and emergency passes might have taken time.