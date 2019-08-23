Uttarakhand: Helicopter carrying flood-relief material crash-lands in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: A helicopter carrying relief material to flood-ravaged Mori-Arakot areas crash-landed near a river in Tikochi area here on Friday, said District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan.
People on board, including the pilot and co-pilot, have sustained minor injuries. The reason of the crash is yet to be ascertained. A similar incident had taken place on Wednesday, in which three people were killed after a helicopter carrying relief material to the flood-affected areas in the district crashed.
Relief and rescue operations are being carried out in the area following an incident of cloudburst and heavy rainfall earlier this week.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)