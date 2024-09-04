 Uttarakhand: Haridwar Jewellery Store Robbed Of ₹5 Crore In Broad Daylight; Probe Underway, Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand: Haridwar Jewellery Store Robbed Of ₹5 Crore In Broad Daylight; Probe Underway, Visuals Surface

Uttarakhand: Haridwar Jewellery Store Robbed Of ₹5 Crore In Broad Daylight; Probe Underway, Visuals Surface

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar reached Haridwar on Tuesday. He inspected the crime scene and met the showroom owner and assured him that the police were seriously engaged in solving this case.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
article-image

Haridwar: Following the robbery of Rs 5 crore that took place in broad daylight at the showroom of Shri Balaji Jewelers in Haridwar, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar reached Haridwar on Tuesday. He inspected the crime scene and met the showroom owner and assured him that the police were seriously engaged in solving this case.

The DGP expressed confidence that the police and the Special Task Force will soon arrest the accused.

Director General Of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar Speak On The Robbery

"It is one of the major incidents that have taken place. The CM has also enquired about the incident and is monitoring the progress of the investigation. Whenever any major incident of this type takes place, it is a challenge but I believe that this is also an opportunity for our Uttarakhand Police to showcase its efficiency, its wisdom, its courage. I am fully confident that soon, our Haridwar Police team and STF team will soon give a positive update on the matter," DGP Kumar said on Tuesday.

FPJ Shorts
₹22,000 Crore Online Stock Trading Scam Busted In Assam; 22-Year-Old Trader Among The Ones Arrested
₹22,000 Crore Online Stock Trading Scam Busted In Assam; 22-Year-Old Trader Among The Ones Arrested
DU Student Union Election 2024: Check Full Schedule Here
DU Student Union Election 2024: Check Full Schedule Here
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manish FINALLY Learns Of Abhira Being Akshara's Daughter, Latter Feels Uncomfortable Of Ruhi's Jealous Gaze (Exclusive)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manish FINALLY Learns Of Abhira Being Akshara's Daughter, Latter Feels Uncomfortable Of Ruhi's Jealous Gaze (Exclusive)
Bengaluru Police Arrest 4 Women For Stealing 38 Silk Sarees Worth ₹17.5 Lakhs From Multiple Shops
Bengaluru Police Arrest 4 Women For Stealing 38 Silk Sarees Worth ₹17.5 Lakhs From Multiple Shops
Read Also
5 Get Five Years In Jail For Robbery; Complainant Turns Out To Be Accused, Sentenced to 4-Year Of...
article-image

"Anti-social elements coming from outside should not be under the impression that we will be quiet. We welcome everyone to ours state but is anti-social elements take law into their own hands, we know how to handle them. We have also sought the assistance of the police teams of our nieghbouring states to solve this case," the DGP added.

DGP Abhinav Kumar also inspected the crime scene of the Rs 5 crore robbery that took place in broad daylight two days ago at the showroom of Shri Balaji Jewelers in Haridwar and inquired about the incident from the showroom owners and the police.

DGP Abhinav Kumar Holds Meeting With Gazetted Officers Of The District

After inspecting the spot of the Balaji Jewelers robbery case, Kumar held a meeting with all the police gazetted officers of the district at Dam Kothi regarding the law and order of the district. The DGP instructed the subordinates to arrest the accused soon as well as to prevent crimes and make law and order effective.

Read Also
Pune: Anti-Robbery and Vehicle Theft Squad Seizes Goods Worth ₹4.12 Lakh, Including Illegal Liquor...
article-image

Earlier, IG Garhwal Range Karan Singh Nagnyal met the shop owner and informed him about the work being done by the police to solve the incident. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sunil Sangwan, Ex-Jailer In Whose Tenure Ram Rahim Got Out 6 Times, Likely To Contest From Charkhi...

Sunil Sangwan, Ex-Jailer In Whose Tenure Ram Rahim Got Out 6 Times, Likely To Contest From Charkhi...

Bengaluru Police Arrest 4 Women For Stealing 38 Silk Sarees Worth ₹17.5 Lakhs From Multiple Shops

Bengaluru Police Arrest 4 Women For Stealing 38 Silk Sarees Worth ₹17.5 Lakhs From Multiple Shops

Rameswaram Cafe Blast: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Tenders Apology In Madras HC Over...

Rameswaram Cafe Blast: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Tenders Apology In Madras HC Over...

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Floods Weather Update: Heavy rains Predicted In Both States

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Floods Weather Update: Heavy rains Predicted In Both States

Gujarat Flood: Stranded Dog Rescued From Waterlogged Roads In Vadodara, Animal Lovers Seen Carrying...

Gujarat Flood: Stranded Dog Rescued From Waterlogged Roads In Vadodara, Animal Lovers Seen Carrying...