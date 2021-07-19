Uttarakhand govt to allow fully vaccinated air travellers without COVID-19 test report, extends curfew for another week

The government of Uttarakhand on Monday extended the ongoing Covid curfew by another week till July 27. However, the government has announced some relaxations while extending the curfew in the states. According to the order passed by state government, fully vaccinated air travellers will be allowed entry without the mandatory negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report.
RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen negative test report is also not mandatory while travelling to hill districts from plain districts, said the government while extending the curfew till July 27.
Besides, multiplexes and water parks in state can now operate with 50% occupancy. Also, shops would now be allowed to open from 8am to 9pm against the previous timing of 8am to 7pm, the orders read.
Announcing the new guidelines, Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said, “The government has extended the curfew but with new relaxations under which the major one is allowing the residents to travel to Jill districts from plain districts without having negative report of RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen.” Water parks have also been permitted to open with 50 per cent capacity from Tuesday, he said.
The government has already allowed shopping malls, bars, and restaurants to open with 50% capacity. However, colleges, schools or educational institutions will still remain closed till further orders. Rest of the conditions will remain the same during the extended curfew that begins on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the state govt has also cancelled the Kanwar Yatra this year as the chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Protecting people's lives is our priority."
