Uttarakhand govt to allow fully vaccinated air travellers without COVID-19 test report, extends curfew for another week

The government of Uttarakhand on Monday extended the ongoing Covid curfew by another week till July 27. However, the government has announced some relaxations while extending the curfew in the states. According to the order passed by state government, fully vaccinated air travellers will be allowed entry without the mandatory negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report.

RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen negative test report is also not mandatory while travelling to hill districts from plain districts, said the government while extending the curfew till July 27.

Besides, multiplexes and water parks in state can now operate with 50% occupancy. Also, shops would now be allowed to open from 8am to 9pm against the previous timing of 8am to 7pm, the orders read.