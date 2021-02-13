Uttarakhand glacier burst: 38 bodies recovered so far, drilling work continues inside Tapovan tunnel

Presently, the rescuers are working on two strategies - drilling a hole vertically downward and also digging and excavating debris and sludge inside the tunnel.

Meanwhile, two more bodies were recovered on Friday taking the death toll to 38. Nearly 200 people went missing after the Sunday morning deluge.

"The rescue work inside the tunnel is on in full swing," said Navneet Bhullar, commandant of the SDRF, who is camping at Tapovan site. However, there is still no contact with the trapped people inside.

Two days ago, rescue workers had started drilling the tunnel vertically downward. But within hours, the drilling work was intermittently disrupted due technical reasons. Rescuers made another attempt last night and made a small hole vertically downward.

Ever since the excavation and digging work began inside the tunnel, the rescuers had been working on multi-pronged strategies in their desperate bid to open the blocked tunnel.

After days of digging and excavation work, jawans of the Army, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF, who are engaged in the rescue works, had managed to open a sizable portion of the tunnel. But the presence of heavy silt and sludge inside the tunnel slowed down the excavation and digging work, top government officials said. Rescuers also consulted NTPC officials to understand the complicated design of the tunnel.

(With inputs from IANS)