e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh sworn-in as the new Governor of Uttarakhand Supreme Court asks Centre to make appointments in tribunals in two weeks
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:22 PM IST

Uttarakhand gets new Governor - All you need to know about Retd Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Retired Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh was on Wednesday afternoon sworn-in as the new Governor of Uttarakhand. The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court Justice, RS Chauhan at the Raj Bhawan.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal