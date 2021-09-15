Uttarakhand gets new Governor - All you need to know about Retd Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh

Retired Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh was on Wednesday afternoon sworn-in as the new Governor of Uttarakhand. The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court Justice, RS Chauhan at the Raj Bhawan.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:22 PM IST