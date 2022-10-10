e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand: Five more bodies discovered, brought to ITBP camp

Uttarakhand: Five more bodies discovered, brought to ITBP camp

The discovery of five more bodies on Monday takes the number of bodies brought down from the summit camp so far to 26, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand: Five more bodies discovered, brought to ITBP camp |
Follow us on

Uttarkashi: Bodies of five more avalanche victims were brought to the ITBP camp in Matli on Monday, even as continuous snowfall hampered the efforts to locate two mountaineers still missing.

The discovery of five more bodies on Monday takes the number of bodies brought down from the summit camp so far to 26, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said.

"One body is still at the summit camp while the search for the two missing mountaineers continues," he said.

Twenty-nine climbers, including 27 trainees and two instructors, who were part of an advanced mountaineering course at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering had gone missing after they were struck by a massive avalanche at an altitude of 17,000 feet on their way back from Draupadi ka Danda-II peak on October 4.

Read Also
Uttarkashi avalanche: Death toll climbs to 19, 10 still missing
article-image

A multi-agency search-and-rescue operations by the SDRF, ITBP, Army and IAF was launched on the same day, which still continues.

"Continuous snowfall over the avalanche-hit site is hampering search operation. But efforts to find the two missing mountaineers continue despite bad weather. We hope the operation will soon be over," the DM said.

Read Also
ITBP rescues 8 more mountaineers trapped in Uttarkashi avalanche
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Educational institutes closed due to heavy rains

Tamil Nadu: Educational institutes closed due to heavy rains

'Gujarat and BJP have unbreakable ties': PM Modi addresses rally in Anand

'Gujarat and BJP have unbreakable ties': PM Modi addresses rally in Anand

SC junks plea seeking details of candidates with criminal background on party website

SC junks plea seeking details of candidates with criminal background on party website

Pakistan-based drug syndicate traced in 200kg heroin seizure in Indian Ocean

Pakistan-based drug syndicate traced in 200kg heroin seizure in Indian Ocean

Subroto Cup: Manipur, Nagaland, Jharkhand and Chandigarh schools enter semi-finals

Subroto Cup: Manipur, Nagaland, Jharkhand and Chandigarh schools enter semi-finals