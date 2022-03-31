Uttarakhand: Electricity and water rates to hike from April 1; check new prices here

From April 1 onwards, the prices of electricity and water have been hiked in the state of Uttarakhand. An increase of nine to 11 per cent is fixed for domestic drinking water consumers while commercial consumers, on the other hand will have to pay more than 15 per cent.

According to Hindustan, new electricity rates will also be released today, the Electricity Regulatory Commission has finalized the new rate.

Jal Sansthan has implemented new drinking water rates in the state from April one. In urban areas, water bills are determined on the basis of house tax while in rural areas the bill is fixed on the basis of tap water.

Rs 169 per month for consumers connected to tubewells, Rs 181 per month for consumers connected to pumping drinking water scheme has been fixed at the fixed rate of Bill 2013.

If the building tax is between Rs. 361 to Rs. 2000, the monthly bill has been fixed at Rs. 169.10 in Gravity scheme, Rs. 181.56 in tubewell scheme and Rs 195 in pumping scheme.

If the building tax is Rs. 2000 to Rs. 3500, the bill is fixed at Rs.199.36 in Gravity Scheme. In rural areas, houses having one to two faucets the rates will increase by nine percent and if there is more than two faucets in the house, there will be an increase of 11 percent.

Notably, the increase in prices comes after assembly elections were concluded in Uttarakhand where in the Bharatiya Janata Party had retained power for second consecutive term.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:06 PM IST