Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi for 'Congress spread COVID-19' remark; watch video

Khatima: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claim that Congress spread COVID-19 last year by encouraging migrants to return to their home states, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her party helped the labourers who were wandering on roads without any facilities. "Could we just leave them like that? We did our duty by sending them home," she said.

"PM said that Congress helped migrant workers and spread Corona across the nation by doing politics. They were walking on roads, no facilities for them. Would we've left them just like that?...Were we doing politics? We were doing our duty..." said Priyanka GV in Khatima

"Migration is high in Uttarakhand. Why does it take place? When jobs are not being generated in the state. Your state has everything - Himalayas, nature, tourism opportunities - but no employment. People migrating out of here for jobs", added Gandhi while speaking at a rally in Khatima.

"What is the biggest duty of a political leader? Serving the people, their development. Today all BJP leaders - starting from your CM to the country's PM - are only thinking about their own development. Nobody is thinking about you", Priyanka said.

"Policies of entire country are going on just for 2 industrialists who are friends of the PM. When the Budget comes, it offers nothing for the poor, farmers, middle class, small and medium businessmen - they're nation's spine", said the Congress leader.

Priyanka alleged the government did not help the people because the BJP’s is not the government of the poor but pro-rich.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 02:27 PM IST