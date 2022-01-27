Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Expelled from Congress, Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP

Ahead of state assembly elections, Kishore Upadhyay, former Congress chief of Uttarakhand, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dehradun.

"I have joined BJP with the spirit of taking Uttarakhand forward. You should ask Congress why such a situation has risen," he said.

Earlier, Congress had expelled Kishore Upadhyay from the party for six years for anti-party activities.

Upadhyay was earlier removed from all party positions as a disciplinary action after he met BJP leaders, including the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in a letter on January 26 had written: "Since you had been indulging in anti-party activities despite several warnings, so you are hereby expelled from the primary membership of Congress party for six years with immediate effect."

Uttarakhand is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:37 AM IST