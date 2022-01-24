Uttarakhand elections 2022: BJP divides people on basis of religion, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the party divides people on the basis of religion.

Bhupesh Baghel, who is visiting Uttarakhand today to lead the party’s campaign in the state ahead of the assembly polls, said: “Congress's position in Uttarakhand is good...BJP divides people on the basis of religion. They have done it in Uttar Pradesh and are still doing it.”

Earlier, with less than a month left for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister who is also Congress' observer in UP launched Congress' door-to-door campaign in Noida and expressed confidence in the party's victory.

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly elections.

Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal will contest from the Srinagar seat and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly Pritam Singh from the Chakrata (ST) constituency.

Elections will be held for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.

