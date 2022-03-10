Uttarakhand Elections 2022: BJP continues to lead with majority mark at 12 noon counting update

Uttarakhand: The update at 12 noon suggested Bharatiya Janata Party to have crossed the majority mark and leading with 44 seats. To follow the BJP, Congress gained 22, BSP and others with 2 each.

Soon after the counting began at the scheduled time 8 AM on Thursday, early data from Uttarakhand showed the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP taking the lead, leaving the Congress and other parties behind.

At around 10 AM, the data suggested of the BJP to cross the majority by gaining 43 seats. The Congress party in the state of Uttarakhand was stuck at 23, while others gaining 4 seats.

While the update at 11 AM continued with BJP at the lead, with 44 seats. The data suggested the Congress to hold 21 seats, others gaining four and AAP with a single seat.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:12 PM IST