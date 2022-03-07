Uttarakhand Elections 2022: BJP close to majority mark, Congress not far behind, predict exit polls

Exit polls on Monday predicted a very close contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Uttarakhand. The exit polls showed the saffron party to be close to the majority mark of 36 in the 70-member Assembly, however, the surveys also projected that the grand old party was not far behind.

According to Times Now-Veto, the ruling BJP is expected to cross the majority mark by winning 37 seats. The Congress party is likely to win about 31 seats, while it Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to win only one seat in the state.

News 24 Today's Chanakya exit poll has predicted a clear majority for BJP in Uttarakhand with 43 seats and 24 seats for Congress while remaining three seats.

ETG Research predicted about 38 seats for the BJP, 30 for Congress and a single for AAP.

The Republic P-Marq exit poll projected that BJP will cross the halfway mark and retain the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly. The exit poll showed that the saffron party will be the single largest party, surpassing Congress by a handful of seats.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

The largely bipolar politics of the state involving the two national parties, which have been alternately in power, had got a new twist this time with Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP in the fray, offering itself as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP. However, according to the exit polls, the AAP has failed to make a mark despite a major hype.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 08:34 PM IST