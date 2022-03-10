Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: BJP's CM candidate Pushkar Singh Dhami loses

BJP's chieg ministerial candidate Pushkar Singh Dhami lost Khatima seat to congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by over 7,000 votes, according to the official data.

Dhami was almost the BJP's CM candidate as the party was seeking a full five-year-term for the "young and dynamic" leader to deliver on the party's grand vision for Uttarakhand's development.

The BJP appears on way to making history by winning two successive assembly elections in the state as it had never happened in its 21-year history.

If current trends convert in results, the BJP will be the first party in Uttarakhand to return to power for a second consecutive term, however, with less number of seats and almost the same vote share.

In 2017, the BJP had won 57 seats with 46.51 per cent vote shares. This time, the BJP has won two and is leading in 46 seats with 44.39 per cent vote share. The saffron camp feels that all round development of the state under 'double-engine' government, free ration and Covid-19 vaccination, combined with welfare schemes have done wonders for the party.

