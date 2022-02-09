Uttarakhand Election 2022: Will amend 'Love Jihad' law and include provision of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will amend the 'Love Jihad' law to make it stricter including a provision of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment if the party comes to power again in the hill state.

Dhami said they will provide three free LPG cylinders to the poor in a year. Besides, pregnant women living in hilly areas will be given Rs 40,000 and the senior citizens' pensions will be increased to Rs 3600.

The party, in its manifesto "Vision Document 2022 (Drishti Patra)", said they will also provide 50,000 government jobs to the youth.

"This 'Drishiti Patra' is a vision to make the state self-reliant and developed," said Dhami.

The manifesto was launched by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Dehradun. The manifesto puts renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, stopping migration, employment generation, empowerment of women, farmers, horticulture and dairy development.

"There are three important pillars of the manifesto - ethics, economy, ecology, and environment," Gadkari said after releasing it.

Speaking at the launch, the Union Minister assured that the Char Dham Highway will be completed by this December. "The development work you've seen in the state is just a trailer," he added.

State BJP president Madan Kaushik, manifesto committee president Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister and party's election in-charge Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal were present on the dais along with Gadkari when the manifesto was released.

