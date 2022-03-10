In Uttarakhand BJP has secured clear majority after gaining lead to 48 seats while the Congress is leading on 18 seats.
With the BJP appearing to retain power in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost his own seat, thanked the people of the state and reiterated his promise of implementing Uniform Civil Code.
Dhami addressed a joint press conference at the BJP office here along with party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and the party’s poll in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi.
Uttarakhand Election 2022: full list of winners as reported by Financial Times
Purola————Durgeshwar Lal-BJP
Yamunotri———Sanjay Dobhal-Independent
Gangotri———-Suresh Singh Chauhan-BJP
Badrinath———
Tharali———–Bhupal Ram Tamta – BJP
Karanprayag——-Anil Nautiyal -BJP
Kedarnath———Shaila Rani Rawat-BJP
Rudraprayag——-Bharat Singh Chaudhary-BJP
Ghansali———-Shakti Lal Shah-BJP
Deoprayag——–Vinod Kandari – BJP
Narendranagar——–Subodh Uniyal-BJP
Pratap Nagar——–Vikram Singh Negi-Congress
Tehri——–Kishore Upadhyay-BJP
Dhanolti———–Pritam Singh Panwar-BJP
Chakrata———–Pritam Singh-Congress
Vikasnagar———–Munna Singh Chauhan-BJP
Sahaspur———–Sahdev Singh Pundir – BJP
Dharampur———–Vinod Chamoli-BJP
Raipur———–Umesh Sharma Kau – Congress
Rajpur Road————Khajan Das – BJP
Dehradun Cantt.———–Savita Kapoor – BJP
Mussoorie———–Ganesh Joshi -BJP
Doiwala———–Brij Bhushan Gairola – BJP
Rishikesh———–Prem Chandra Agarwal – BJP
Haridwar———–Madan Kaushik – BJP
B.H.E.L Ranipur———–Adesh Chauhan-BJP
Jwalapur————Er. Ravi Bahadur-Congress
Bhagwanpur————Mamata Rakesh – Congress
Jhabrera————Virendra Kumar – Congress
Pirankaliyar———–Furkan Ahmad-Congress
Roorkee———–Pradeep Batra – BJP
Khanpur———–Umesh Kumar-Independent
Manglore———–Sarwat Kareem Ansari-BSP
Laksar———–Shahzad – BSP
Haridwar Rural———–Anupama Rawat – Congress
Yamkeshwar———–Renu Bisht-BJP
Pauri—————Rajkumar Pori -BJP
Srinagar———–Dhan Singh Rawat-BJP
Chaubattakhal———– Satpal Maharaj – BJP
Lansdowne———– Dileep Singh Rawat-BJP
Kotdwar———–Ritu Khanduri Bhushan-BJP
Dharchula———–Harish Singh Dhami-Congress
Didihat———–Vishan Singh-BJP
Pithoragarh———–Mayukh Mahar – Congress
Gangolihat————Fakeer Ram-BJP
Kapkote———–Suresh Gariya – BJP
Bageshwar————Chandan Ram Dass-BJP
Dwarahat———–Madan Singh Bisht-Congress
Salt———–Mahesh Jeena -BJP
Ranikhet———–Pramod Nainwal-BJP
Someshwar———–Rekha Arya -BJP
Almora———–
Jageshwar———–Mohan Singh -BJP
Lohaghat———–Khushal Singh Adhikari – Congress
Champawat———–Kailash Chandra Gahtori-BJP
LalKuwa———–Mohan Singh Bisht – BJP
Bhimtaal———–Ram Singh Kaira-BJP
Nainital———–Sarita Arya- BJP
Haldwani———–Sumit Hridayesh – Congress
Kaladhungi———–Banshidhar Bhagat-BJP
Ramnagar———–Diwan Singh Bisht-BJP
Jaspur———–Adesh Singh Chauhan – Congress
Kashipur———–Trilok Singh Cheema – BJP
Bajpur———–Yashpal Arya -Congress
Gadarpur———–Arvind Pandey – BJP
Rudrapur———–Shiv Arora-BJP
Kichha———–Tilak Raj Behar – Congress
Sitarganj———–Saurabh Bahuguna – BJP
Nanak Matta———–Gopal Singh Rana-Congress
Khatima———–Bhuwan Chandra Kapri – Congress
The BJP had won 57 out of the total 70 assembly seats in the state in 2017, while the Congress had won just 11 seats.
