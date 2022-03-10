In Uttarakhand BJP has secured clear majority after gaining lead to 48 seats while the Congress is leading on 18 seats.

With the BJP appearing to retain power in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost his own seat, thanked the people of the state and reiterated his promise of implementing Uniform Civil Code.

Dhami addressed a joint press conference at the BJP office here along with party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and the party’s poll in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi.

Uttarakhand Election 2022: full list of winners as reported by Financial Times

Purola————Durgeshwar Lal-BJP

Yamunotri———Sanjay Dobhal-Independent

Gangotri———-Suresh Singh Chauhan-BJP

Badrinath———

Tharali———–Bhupal Ram Tamta – BJP

Karanprayag——-Anil Nautiyal -BJP

Kedarnath———Shaila Rani Rawat-BJP

Rudraprayag——-Bharat Singh Chaudhary-BJP

Ghansali———-Shakti Lal Shah-BJP

Deoprayag——–Vinod Kandari – BJP

Narendranagar——–Subodh Uniyal-BJP

Pratap Nagar——–Vikram Singh Negi-Congress

Tehri——–Kishore Upadhyay-BJP

Dhanolti———–Pritam Singh Panwar-BJP

Chakrata———–Pritam Singh-Congress

Vikasnagar———–Munna Singh Chauhan-BJP

Sahaspur———–Sahdev Singh Pundir – BJP

Dharampur———–Vinod Chamoli-BJP

Raipur———–Umesh Sharma Kau – Congress

Rajpur Road————Khajan Das – BJP

Dehradun Cantt.———–Savita Kapoor – BJP

Mussoorie———–Ganesh Joshi -BJP

Doiwala———–Brij Bhushan Gairola – BJP

Rishikesh———–Prem Chandra Agarwal – BJP

Haridwar———–Madan Kaushik – BJP

B.H.E.L Ranipur———–Adesh Chauhan-BJP

Jwalapur————Er. Ravi Bahadur-Congress

Bhagwanpur————Mamata Rakesh – Congress

Jhabrera————Virendra Kumar – Congress

Pirankaliyar———–Furkan Ahmad-Congress

Roorkee———–Pradeep Batra – BJP

Khanpur———–Umesh Kumar-Independent

Manglore———–Sarwat Kareem Ansari-BSP

Laksar———–Shahzad – BSP

Haridwar Rural———–Anupama Rawat – Congress

Yamkeshwar———–Renu Bisht-BJP

Pauri—————Rajkumar Pori -BJP

Srinagar———–Dhan Singh Rawat-BJP

Chaubattakhal———– Satpal Maharaj – BJP

Lansdowne———– Dileep Singh Rawat-BJP

Kotdwar———–Ritu Khanduri Bhushan-BJP

Dharchula———–Harish Singh Dhami-Congress

Didihat———–Vishan Singh-BJP

Pithoragarh———–Mayukh Mahar – Congress

Gangolihat————Fakeer Ram-BJP

Kapkote———–Suresh Gariya – BJP

Bageshwar————Chandan Ram Dass-BJP

Dwarahat———–Madan Singh Bisht-Congress

Salt———–Mahesh Jeena -BJP

Ranikhet———–Pramod Nainwal-BJP

Someshwar———–Rekha Arya -BJP

Almora———–

Jageshwar———–Mohan Singh -BJP

Lohaghat———–Khushal Singh Adhikari – Congress

Champawat———–Kailash Chandra Gahtori-BJP

LalKuwa———–Mohan Singh Bisht – BJP

Bhimtaal———–Ram Singh Kaira-BJP

Nainital———–Sarita Arya- BJP

Haldwani———–Sumit Hridayesh – Congress

Kaladhungi———–Banshidhar Bhagat-BJP

Ramnagar———–Diwan Singh Bisht-BJP

Jaspur———–Adesh Singh Chauhan – Congress

Kashipur———–Trilok Singh Cheema – BJP

Bajpur———–Yashpal Arya -Congress

Gadarpur———–Arvind Pandey – BJP

Rudrapur———–Shiv Arora-BJP

Kichha———–Tilak Raj Behar – Congress

Sitarganj———–Saurabh Bahuguna – BJP

Nanak Matta———–Gopal Singh Rana-Congress

Khatima———–Bhuwan Chandra Kapri – Congress

The BJP had won 57 out of the total 70 assembly seats in the state in 2017, while the Congress had won just 11 seats.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:27 PM IST