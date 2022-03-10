Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP continues to lead with majority mark

Soon after the counting began at the scheduled time 8 AM on Thursday, early data from Uttarakhand showed the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP taking the lead, leaving the Congress and other parties behind.

At around 10 AM, the data suggested of the BJP to cross the majority by gaining 43 seats. The Congress party in the state of Uttarakhand was stuck at 23, while others gaining 4 seats.

While the update at 11 AM continued with BJP at the lead, with 44 seats. The data suggested the Congress to hold 21 seats, others gaining four and AAP with a single seat.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:05 AM IST