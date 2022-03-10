Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP continues to lead, Congress behind

Soon after the counting began at the scheduled time 8 AM on Thursday, early data from Uttarakhand showed the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP taking the lead, leaving the Congress and other parties behind.

Out of the 23 seats looked into from the total 70, BJP marked the lead with 17, while Congress had the count 11. The early data suggested that the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had not opened their lock yet.

However, even an hour later BJP continued to lead bragging 23 seats. Data suggested Congress to hold 19, while others 7.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:06 AM IST