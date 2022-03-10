Uttarakhand Election 2022: 3 PM Update suggests BJP's comeback

The counting of votes for the recently held elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly commenced at 8 am on Thursday. The five poll bound states expect their results to be declared later in the day.

It appears that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has not decided to go off, with constant lead along crossing the majority mark. The afternoon update at 3 PM suggests a BJP comeback in the state of Uttarakhand with 45 seats. The BJP with mentioned seated scores 11 wins on its election result card, while the Congress follows with three win at 21 seats, the BSP holds and other hold two seat each.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:04 PM IST