Uttarakhand Election 2022: 2 PM Update continues to have BJP in lead

The counting of votes for the recently held elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly commenced at 8 am on Thursday. The five poll bound states expect their results to be declared later in the day.

It appears that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has not decided to go off, with constant lead along crossing the majority mark. With 46 seats BJP holds two wins, Congress follows with one win at 20 seats. The BSP holds two seats while others brag 4.

During the 1 PM updates, data suggested the former CM Harish Rawat trailing, while the ones leading included CM Pushkar Singh Dhami of the BJP and Yashpal Arya of the Congress.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat constested the assembly election from Lalkuan constituency in Nanital district instead of Ramnagar, Meanwhile, Harish Rawat's daughter and All India Mahila Congress general secretary Anupama Rawat was fielded from the Haridwar Rural constituency.

Chief minister Dhami reprsented the Khatima constituency. Yashpal Arya, a former Speaker in the state assembly, who had recently joined the Congress after quitting the BJP, was fielded from his Bajpur-SC constituency. Arya's son Sanjeev Arya constested from the Nainital (SC) assembly seat, which he quit after resigning from the BJP along with his father.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:09 PM IST