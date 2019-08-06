Uttarakhand: Eight children killed as school van falls into gorge

New Tehri: Eight children were killed and 10 injured Tuesday when their school van fell into a deep gorge in the district, officials said.

The incident occurred on the Pratap Nagar-Kangsali-Madan Negi motor road when the van was on its way to Madannegi, Tehri District Magistrate V Shanmugam said.

Two children escaped with minor injuries and the injured have been brought to the District Hospital Bauradi, he said. Rescue operations are underway, the DM said.