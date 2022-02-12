Uttarakhand: Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Saturday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at around 5.03 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 05:03:34 IST, Lat: 30.72 & Long: 78.85, Depth: 28 Km ,Location: 39km E of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.
AdvertisementPublished on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:34 AM IST