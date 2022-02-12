e-Paper Get App
India

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:34 AM IST

Uttarakhand: Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Uttarkashi

ANI
Uttarkashi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Saturday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 5.03 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 05:03:34 IST, Lat: 30.72 & Long: 78.85, Depth: 28 Km ,Location: 39km E of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:34 AM IST
