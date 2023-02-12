Uttarakhand: Drunk driver rams car into wedding procession in Haridwar, 1 dead, 31 injured; shocking video surfaces |

Uttarakhand: A terrifying video has emerged on the internet that shows a wedding procession being rammed by a speeding car. The incident reportedly took place in Haridwar. Atleast 1 person died while another 31 were injured in the horrifying accident.

#BREAKING#accident

The bridegroom was proceeding along the road with bands,music playing.Suddenly a Scorpio car comes from behind and runs over the crowd. Incident happened #haridwar,#Bahadurabad in #Uttarakhand.1 person died,31 people were injured. Driver was caught.#viral pic.twitter.com/jAX4XUKyHE — Kaustuva Ranjan Gupta (@GuptaKaustuva) February 11, 2023

Video shows horrific crash

In the video posted on Twitter by Kaustuva Gupta, one can see a wedding procession on the road with a group of people dancing on music and band. Suddenly, a speeding car comes out of nowhere and rams the group of people on the road. The impact was so strong that many can be seen thrown away in the video.

According to the police the incident occurred at Bahadarabad area. The enraged mob present at the wedding procession beat him and damaged his car, later caught the driver and informed the police.

Accused driver was held by the police

Following information, a team from the local police station immediately reached the spot and those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. A case has been registered and the accused vehicle driver was also caught.

Haridwar SP Swatantra Kumar said, "A marriage procession from village Belda had reached Sardar Farm House located on Dhanori Road of Bahadarabad police station area, and preparations to welcome the procession were on. When a speeding four-wheeler came from Bahadarabad side and rammed into dancing procession. The car was going to Dhanori."

"In this accident, one of band members was killed and 31 others were seriously injured. Following the incident, angry wedding guests thrashed the vehicle driver," SP said.

"The accused vehicle driver has been arrested, and the vehicle has also been seized. Further investigation is underway," he added.