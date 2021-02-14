Uttarakhand Disaster: Two bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel, search for survivors intensify

Dehradun/Tapovan: Two bodies were recovered early on Sunday from the Tapovan tunnel after a seven-day rescue operation to reach around 30 people trapped in it after a flashflood-hit Joshimath area of Chamoli district.

The bodies have been recovered from the Tapovan tunnel where a massive search and rescue operation has been underway for a week, Chamoli District Magistrate, Swati S Bhadauria, said.

"Two bodies have been recovered from the tunnel today. Search and rescue operations at Tapovan in Chamoli have been intensified following the recovery of the two bodies," Bhadauria said.

One of the bodies has been identified as that of a man from Narendra Nagar in Tehri district.