Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat being shifted to AIIMS from Doon Hospital after chest infection detected

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, was shifted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. on Monday after infection was detected in his chest.
He was admitted to Government Doon Medical College on Sunday after developing fever.
Rawat had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18.
According to an official at the Chief Minister''s Office, he had developed mild fever, and was taken for a check-up on Sunday evening to the GDMC where doctors decided to admit him.
The chief minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18 after which he had isolated himself at home. His wife and daughter had also tested positive.
"I had undergone a coronavirus test today and my report has come out positive. I am well and have no symptoms. So on the advice of doctors, I will remain in home isolation," Rawat had said on Twitter.
