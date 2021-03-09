Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat submits resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya

There were speculations about a leadership change in Uttarakhand after Trivendra Singh Rawat met with BJP president JP Nadda at the latter's residence in Delhi on Monday. Union Minister Amit Shah, Nadda, and BL Santhosh attended a meeting to discuss the current situation in the state in the Parliament building on Monday.

The BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand, Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Raman Singh were sent to Dehradun on Saturday to access the situation in the state and reportedly they had submitted their report to the BJP's high command on Monday.

Reportedly, several ministers and around twenty MLAs had complained against the working style of Rawat. According to ANI, several MLAs and some ministers complained about Rawat to the party leadership. Later, the BJP central high command sent Raman Singh as party observer for the emergency core group meeting, which was attended by Dushyant Gautam, general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand BJP.

After the core group meeting party, Raman Singh and Dushyant Gautam submitted their report, the party high command summoned Trivendra Singh Rawat to Delhi.

Meanwhile, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat is the frontrunner for the chief minister's post. Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni, two senior leaders from the state who are members of Parliament, are being seen as two other strong probables for the top post.

According to PTI, the party may also bring in a deputy chief minister, who will be from the Kumaon region. Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to be the deputy chief minister.