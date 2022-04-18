Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami likely to contest Champawat bypoll: Report

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to contest the bypoll for the Champawat assembly seat, reported CNN-News18. Reportedly, the sitting legislator of Champawat Kailash Gahtodi is likely to resign and Dhami will be contesting from this seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top leadership has given its nod to the plan, the report added.

Dhami, who contested the Uttarakhand Assembly elections from his own Khatima constituency, was defeated by Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent.

Following the poll results, two MLAs including Champawat MLA Kailash Gahatodi and Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadiya extended their support to the chief minister and offered to give up their seats for him.

"After Champawat MLA Kailash Gahatodi and Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadiya, four more BJP MLAs have now offered to give up their seats for acting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Half a dozen MLAs are ready to leave their seats for the CM," BJP's state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan had told news agency ANI.

The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

Later, despite losing polls, Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as new Uttarakhand Chief Minister in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 05:24 PM IST