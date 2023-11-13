Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Visits Tunnel-Collapse Site In Uttarkashi, Says 'Evacuating Trapped Labourers Is Top Priority'

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Monday, reached for the ground inspection of the incident of landslide in the tunnel near Silkyara, Uttarkashi.

During this, he took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations to rescue the workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel. The Chief Minister himself went to the tunnel to know the status of relief and rescue operations.

CM inspects status of relief and rescue operations

During the inspection, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officials to speed up the relief and rescue work. The Chief Minister said that it is the top priority of the government to quickly rescue the laborers trapped in the tunnel, for which every possible effort is being made. While directing the officers and various agencies engaged in the relief and rescue operations to carry out the relief and rescue operations with high efficiency and full capacity, with better mutual coordination and promptness, the Chief Minister assured that all kind of resources and technical assistance being required from outside for the operation If there is a need, the government will make it available as soon as possible. He said that if any need arises at any level, the government should be informed immediately.

All possible options being considered for rescue ops

CM Dhami said that all possible options are being considered for relief and rescue operations. Arrangements have been made to send large diameter hume pipes from Haridwar and Dehradun for rescue operations. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that due to the grace of God and the tireless efforts of the people involved in the rescue operation, the workers trapped inside the tunnel will soon be rescued safely.

Detailed information provided to PM Modi

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took detailed information through phone regarding the condition of the workers trapped in the tunnel, relief and rescue operations. He said that the Prime Minister has assured all possible help to deal with this accident. Along with this, instructions have also been given to keep an eye on every situation. The Chief Minister said that central agencies have also been directed to cooperate in relief and rescue operations.

Messages being exchanged through pipes

While giving information about the relief and rescue operations, District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela, Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi, NHIDCL and other agency officials said that the work of removing debris is going on continuously to rescue the workers trapped in the tunnel, heavy excavator machines were mobilized to remove the debris. To stop the cracking debris, short-creating is being done with machines. Messages have been exchanged through pipes with the workers trapped in the tunnel. Oxygen is being supplied through pipeline. Through this pipeline, packets of gram have been sent to the workers trapped in the tunnel at night under pressure through a compressor.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, who reached the incident site along with the Chief Minister, also gave necessary instructions to the officials regarding relief and rescue operations. During this, various experts and heads of the squads engaged in the rescue operation were present.

Yamunotri MLA Sanjay Doval, block chief Dunda Shailendra Kohli, BJP district president Satyendra Rana and national minister Swaraj Vidvan were also present during this.