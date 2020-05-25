Uttarakhand BJP releases ‘Modi Aarti’, party MLA says will erect PM Modi statue too

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries in Uttarakhand have come up with ‘Modi Aarti’ in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This aarti is written along the lines of the religious hymn of ‘Hanuman Aarti’.
The ‘Modi Aarti’ has sparked a political slugfest, with Congress filing a police complaint for equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi to God. According to a report by New18, the aarti is written by a BJP supporter, Dr Renu Pant, and was launched on May 22 at a function organised by Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi. Uttarakhand Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat was also present for the function.
The aarti, filled with praises for the Prime Minister, highlights his decision of revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, providing hydroxychloroquine to the US and his initiative to fight terrorism and corruption in India, along with many other things.
Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi told News18 that nothing there is wrong in praising PM Modi for his good work. He also went on to say that he will erect a statue of the Prime Minister once the coronavirus crisis ends. "Prime Minister is God to me. What's wrong if we are praising him," he asked.
Indira Hridayesh, leader of the opposition, former cabinet minister and Congress MLA from Haldwani told New Indian Express, "Such acts reflect of a dangerous culture. No one can be equated with God. BJP should focus on dealing with the national crisis."
