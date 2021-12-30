Uttarakhand Assembly Polls: PM Narendra Modi receives warm welcome in Devbhoomi; watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a warm welcome from the people during his arrival in Uttarakhand's Devbhoomi. The prime minister's visit comes ahead of the assembly polls in 2022 in the state.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video on his official Twitter account and wrote, "Watch Devbhoomi Uttarakhand reverberating with PM @NarendraModi ji’s name as he receives a warm welcome by the people."

In a video shared, it can be seen huge crowd across the streets chanting 'Modi- Modi', was seen along the side of the road.

The Prime Minister stopped his convoy and waved his hands to greet the people.

PM Modi has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Uttarakhand.

In an event here, he hit out at the Opposition for "manufacturing and spreading rumours".

Among the 23 projects, the foundation stone is being laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore.

Addressing a public rally after the inauguration of various projects here, the Prime Minister said, "Due to the people who want to keep you from prosperity and happiness, Manaskhand that was the entry gate of Mansarovar did not get a road. Now that the public knows their (Opposition) truth, these people have started a new business of rumours, by manufacturing, spreading, and then screaming about it. These Uttarakhand rebels are spreading rumours about the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line as well." He also announced a Rs 2,000 crore scheme for the overall development of infrastructure in the state.

He has also accused successive Congress governments at the Centre and in Uttarakhand of dragging their feet for decades over development projects, forcing people to migrate from their villages in the state.

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Harish Rawat, Modi said one of those in power earlier said, "You may even loot the state but save my government. Those who love Uttarakhand cannot even think of something like that." His reference was to a purported video in which Harish Rawat was allegedly heard negotiating a money deal to buy back the support of rebel MLAs in the state in 2016.

Uttarakhand is slated to undergo Assembly elections next year.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 06:54 PM IST