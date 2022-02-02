Uttarakhand Assembly polls: List of candidates from BJP, Congress, AAP, others

More than 81 lakh voters of Uttarakhand will decide the fate of 632 candidates when it goes to polls on February 14.

The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on recently released the third and final list of two candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

The party fielded Kishor Upadhayay from Tehri and Brijbhushan Gairola from Doiwala assembly constituencies.



The party had denied tickets to three sitting legislators in its second list of nine candidates for the Uttarakhand elections.

In the first list issued by the party, there are six women candidates. There are 14 Brahmin candidates, 22 Rajput candidates, 13 SC candidates while one candidate is from the ST community.

Aam Aadmi Party recently released its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022. With this list, the party has declared candidates on all 70 seats in the state

The Congress party, on January 24 released the second list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat will be contesting from Ramnagar and Anukriti Gusain Rawat, the daughter-in-law of Harak Singh Rawat, from Lansdowne.

Check the list here:



1.Gangotri——————————–Vijaypal Singh Sajwan

2. Yamunotri——————————Deepak Bijalwan

3. Purola———————————–Malchand

4. Tharali———————————Dr Jeet Ram

5. Badrinath——————————Rajendra Singh Bhandari

6. Karnprayag—————————Mukesh Singh Negi

7. Kedarnath—————————-Manoj Rawat

8. Rudraprayag————————-Pradeep Thapliyal

9. Ghanshali—————————–Dhani Lal Shah

10. Deoprayag—————————-Mantri Prasad Naithani

11. Pratapnagar————————–Vikram Singh Negi

12. Dhanolti——————————-Jot Singh Bisht

13. Chakrata——————————Pritam Singh

14. Vikasnagar—————————Nav Prabhat

15. Sahaspur—————————–Aryendra Sharma

16. Dharampur—————————Dinesh Agarwal

17. Raipur———————————Hira Singh Bisht

18. Rajpur Road————————-Raj Kumar

19. Mussoorie—————————-Godawari Thapli

20. Hardwar——————————Satpal Brahmchari

21. BHEL Ranipur———————-Rajeveer Singh Chauhan

22. Bhagwanpur————————-Mamta Rakesh

23. Pirankalliyar————————-Mohd Furkan Ahmad

24. Manglore—————————–Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin

25. Yamkeshwar————————Shailendra Singh Rawat

26. Pauri———————————-Naval Kishore

27. Srinagar——————————Ganesh Godiyal

28. Kotdwar——————————Surendra Singh Negi

29. Dharchula—————————Harish Singh Dhami

30. Didihat——————————–Pradeep Singh Pal

31. Pithoragarh————————-Mayukh Mahar

32. Gangolihat————————–Khajan Chandra Guddu

33. Kapkote—————————–Lalit Mohan Singh Farswan

34. Bageshwar————————-Ranjeet Das

35. Dwarahat—————————Madan Singh Bisht

36. Ranikhet—————————-Karan Mahara

37. Someshwar————————Rajendra Barakoti

38. Almora——————————Manoj Tiwari

39. Jageshwar————————-Govind Singh Kunjwal

40. Lohaghat—————————Khushal Singh Adhikari

41. Champawat———————–Hemesh Kharkwal

42. Bhimtal—————————–Dan Singh Bhandari

43. Nainital—————————–Sanjeev Arya

44. Haldwani————————–Sumit Hridayesh

45. Jaspur——————————Adesh Singh Chauhan

46. Kashipur—————————Narender Chand Singh

47. Bajpur——————————Yashpal Arya

48. Gadarpur————————–Meena Sharma

49. Kichha—————————–Tilak Raj Behar

50. Sitarganj—————————Navtej Pal Singh

51. Nanak Matta———————-Gopal Singh Rana

52. Kahtima—————————Bhuwan Chandra Kapri

53. Rudrapur—————————–Meena Sharma

54. Narendranagar———————-Om Gopal Rawat

55. Doiwala——————————-Gaurav Chaudhary

56. Jwalapur——————————Ravi Bahadur

57. Roorkee——————————-Yashpal Rana

58. Hardwar Rural———————–Anuparna Rawat

59. Chahubattakhal———————Kesar Singh Negi

60. Salt————————————-Ranjit Rawat

61. Lalkuwa——————————-Harish Rawat

62. Kaladhungi—————————Mahesh Sharma

63. Ramnagar—————————-Mahender Pal Singh

64. Dehradun Cantt———————Suryakant Dhasmana

65. Rishikesh—————————–Jayendra Chand Ramola

66. Jhabrera——————————Virendra

67. Khanpur——————————Subhash Choudhary

68. Laksar——————————–Dr Antriksh Saini

69. Lansdowne————————–Anukriti Gusain Rawat

Samajwadi Party (SP) also recently released the first list of candidates on 30 assembly seats of Uttarakhand for the upcoming polls.

Of the 30 candidates, there are only three women candidates. Lakshmi Devi is fielded from Bageshwar. Sunita Rikhari will contest from Ranikhet and Manisha will contest from Bazpur.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 01:24 PM IST