Uttarakhand Assembly polls: List of candidates from BJP, Congress, AAP, others

More than 81 lakh voters of Uttarakhand will decide the fate of 632 candidates when it goes to polls on February 14.
The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on recently released the third and final list of two candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls.
The party fielded Kishor Upadhayay from Tehri and Brijbhushan Gairola from Doiwala assembly constituencies.
The party had denied tickets to three sitting legislators in its second list of nine candidates for the Uttarakhand elections.
In the first list issued by the party, there are six women candidates. There are 14 Brahmin candidates, 22 Rajput candidates, 13 SC candidates while one candidate is from the ST community.
Aam Aadmi Party recently released its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022. With this list, the party has declared candidates on all 70 seats in the state
उत्तराखंड - प्रत्याशियों की पहली सूची— Dinesh Mohaniya (@DineshMohaniya) January 7, 2022
सभी क्रांतिकारी साथियों को हार्दिक बधाई, आइये सब मिलकर उत्तराखंड नवनिर्माण का सपना पूरा करे pic.twitter.com/0GQOGcsGB8
The Congress party, on January 24 released the second list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022.
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat will be contesting from Ramnagar and Anukriti Gusain Rawat, the daughter-in-law of Harak Singh Rawat, from Lansdowne.
Check the list here:
1.Gangotri——————————–Vijaypal Singh Sajwan
2. Yamunotri——————————Deepak Bijalwan
3. Purola———————————–Malchand
4. Tharali———————————Dr Jeet Ram
5. Badrinath——————————Rajendra Singh Bhandari
6. Karnprayag—————————Mukesh Singh Negi
7. Kedarnath—————————-Manoj Rawat
8. Rudraprayag————————-Pradeep Thapliyal
9. Ghanshali—————————–Dhani Lal Shah
10. Deoprayag—————————-Mantri Prasad Naithani
11. Pratapnagar————————–Vikram Singh Negi
12. Dhanolti——————————-Jot Singh Bisht
13. Chakrata——————————Pritam Singh
14. Vikasnagar—————————Nav Prabhat
15. Sahaspur—————————–Aryendra Sharma
16. Dharampur—————————Dinesh Agarwal
17. Raipur———————————Hira Singh Bisht
18. Rajpur Road————————-Raj Kumar
19. Mussoorie—————————-Godawari Thapli
20. Hardwar——————————Satpal Brahmchari
21. BHEL Ranipur———————-Rajeveer Singh Chauhan
22. Bhagwanpur————————-Mamta Rakesh
23. Pirankalliyar————————-Mohd Furkan Ahmad
24. Manglore—————————–Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin
25. Yamkeshwar————————Shailendra Singh Rawat
26. Pauri———————————-Naval Kishore
27. Srinagar——————————Ganesh Godiyal
28. Kotdwar——————————Surendra Singh Negi
29. Dharchula—————————Harish Singh Dhami
30. Didihat——————————–Pradeep Singh Pal
31. Pithoragarh————————-Mayukh Mahar
32. Gangolihat————————–Khajan Chandra Guddu
33. Kapkote—————————–Lalit Mohan Singh Farswan
34. Bageshwar————————-Ranjeet Das
35. Dwarahat—————————Madan Singh Bisht
36. Ranikhet—————————-Karan Mahara
37. Someshwar————————Rajendra Barakoti
38. Almora——————————Manoj Tiwari
39. Jageshwar————————-Govind Singh Kunjwal
40. Lohaghat—————————Khushal Singh Adhikari
41. Champawat———————–Hemesh Kharkwal
42. Bhimtal—————————–Dan Singh Bhandari
43. Nainital—————————–Sanjeev Arya
44. Haldwani————————–Sumit Hridayesh
45. Jaspur——————————Adesh Singh Chauhan
46. Kashipur—————————Narender Chand Singh
47. Bajpur——————————Yashpal Arya
48. Gadarpur————————–Meena Sharma
49. Kichha—————————–Tilak Raj Behar
50. Sitarganj—————————Navtej Pal Singh
51. Nanak Matta———————-Gopal Singh Rana
52. Kahtima—————————Bhuwan Chandra Kapri
53. Rudrapur—————————–Meena Sharma
54. Narendranagar———————-Om Gopal Rawat
55. Doiwala——————————-Gaurav Chaudhary
56. Jwalapur——————————Ravi Bahadur
57. Roorkee——————————-Yashpal Rana
58. Hardwar Rural———————–Anuparna Rawat
59. Chahubattakhal———————Kesar Singh Negi
60. Salt————————————-Ranjit Rawat
61. Lalkuwa——————————-Harish Rawat
62. Kaladhungi—————————Mahesh Sharma
63. Ramnagar—————————-Mahender Pal Singh
64. Dehradun Cantt———————Suryakant Dhasmana
65. Rishikesh—————————–Jayendra Chand Ramola
66. Jhabrera——————————Virendra
67. Khanpur——————————Subhash Choudhary
68. Laksar——————————–Dr Antriksh Saini
69. Lansdowne————————–Anukriti Gusain Rawat
Samajwadi Party (SP) also recently released the first list of candidates on 30 assembly seats of Uttarakhand for the upcoming polls.
Of the 30 candidates, there are only three women candidates. Lakshmi Devi is fielded from Bageshwar. Sunita Rikhari will contest from Ranikhet and Manisha will contest from Bazpur.Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 01:24 PM IST