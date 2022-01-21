Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022: Expelled minister Harak Singh Rawat joins Congress, says 'BJP thought of me as a use and throw'

Ahead of assembly polls, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat rejoined his old party Congress on Friday, January 21 in the presence of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

Harak Singh Rawat was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the BJP on Monday for "anti-party activities".

After joining the party, Harak Rawat said, "When Congress wins with full majority on Mar 10, that'll be my apology (on saying there are no apologies in politics).

"BJP thought of me as a 'use and throw'; I was very upset. I didn't break my friendship with HM Amit Shah till the last moment, as I had promised," he added.

According to a media report, Harish Rawat was uncomfortable with Harak Singh Rawat's re-entry into the Congress and has apprised the party leadership about his views. He is learnt have said that Harak Singh Rawat should not be entertained since he has arrived with a set of conditions and demands.

"I am not angry with anyone. Congress high command has to decide whether Harak Singh Rawat will be inducted into the party or not. I will accept whatever decision the Congress party takes. I am not in the capacity to decide whether Harak Singh Rawat should be inducted into the party or not," Rawat had said earlier.

He also made a cryptic remark noting that it is not necessary that "all devotees (of God) are good".

"Congress party is like God and God has many devotees. It is not necessary that all devotees are good. Now it depends on God and the devotee that how the devotee pleases God and whether he accepts the devotee," he added.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14.

