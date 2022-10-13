Uttarakhand: Amid crossfire between mining mafia & UP police, BJP leader Gurtaj Bhullar's wife dies; cops held hostage by locals |

While pursuing a mining mafia in Uttarakhand, five Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, police officers were hurt, and a lady was killed.

Gurpreet Kaur, the wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurtaj Bhullar, was identified as the woman who died in the police-mining mafia gunfight.

When a Moradabad Police squad arrived in Jaspur, Uttarakhand, to arrest a mining mafia known as Zafar, a fight broke out that resulted in the shooting of two police officers and other injuries to three others.

Zafar allegedly has a reward of Rs 50,000 and was thought to be hiding at BJP leader's house, according to the police.

After the BJP leader's wife passed away, outraged villagers kidnapped four police officers. In Uttarakhand, a murder case has also been filed against the UP Police.

"The accused is a wanted criminal carrying a reward of ₹ 50,000. He escaped from there (Bharatpur village). When our police team reached, they were taken hostage and their weapons were snatched," Moradabad senior cop Shalabh Mathur said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Five police officers are receiving medical care at a hospital, but two are still missing, and a search is ongoing for them.