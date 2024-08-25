 Uttarakhand: All 5 Accused In Dehradun Minor Gang Rape Case Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand: All 5 Accused In Dehradun Minor Gang Rape Case Arrested

Uttarakhand: All 5 Accused In Dehradun Minor Gang Rape Case Arrested

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Singh, said that a case has been filed at Patel Nagar Police Station under the POCSO Act. The police are currently working to gather evidence against the accused.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay/ Representative Image

Dehradun: Amid the ongoing investigation into the gang rape of a minor at Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police on Sunday claimed to have arrested all five accused in connection with the case.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Singh, said that a case has been filed at Patel Nagar Police Station under the POCSO Act. The police are currently working to gather evidence against the accused.

Read Also
Uttarakhand Shocker: Landlady Catches Tenant Raping Her Cat In Dehradun; Pet Found Unconscious With...
article-image

Dehradun SSP, Ajay Singh, Warns Against Spread Of Unofficial Information Regarding The Case

SSP Singh also urged both electronic and print media, as well as online platforms, to avoid publishing unofficial information regarding the case.

FPJ Shorts
'Lifetime Ban From Test Matches Needed': Pakistan Brutally Trolled After Bangladesh Create History With 10-Wicket Win In Rawalpindi
'Lifetime Ban From Test Matches Needed': Pakistan Brutally Trolled After Bangladesh Create History With 10-Wicket Win In Rawalpindi
UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This Happened Later
UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This Happened Later
ICSI CS Executive June 2024 Results DECLARED At icsi.edu; Full Topper List Inside!
ICSI CS Executive June 2024 Results DECLARED At icsi.edu; Full Topper List Inside!
'Harshest Punishment To Those Who Commit Atrocities On Women': PM Modi On Rising Crimes Amid Kolkata Rape-Murder Protests
'Harshest Punishment To Those Who Commit Atrocities On Women': PM Modi On Rising Crimes Amid Kolkata Rape-Murder Protests

"Only the official press releases issued by the police regarding this incident should be considered authorized and published. Apart from this, if anyone broadcasts or publishes any news related to the incident without any official information/confirmation, then the entire responsibility will be on the concerned party," he said.

Read Also
Uttarakhand: Housekeeping staff allegedly raped by 15-yr-old boy in 5-star hotel in Dehradun
article-image

SSP Ajay Singh also mentioned that under Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO) Act, it is written under the procedure for media: No person, from any type of media or studio or photography-related facilities, without having any complete or authenticated information, shall make any such report or comment on any child that may harm his reputation or violate his privacy.

The Dehradun SSP added that if any news is published or broadcast without any authenticated information regarding the incident, then, as per Section 23 of the POCSO Act, if the crime is found to have been committed, then legal action can be taken against the concerned person.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Responsibility Of All To Make Country Narcotics, Drug-Free,' Says Home Minister Amit Shah At...

'Responsibility Of All To Make Country Narcotics, Drug-Free,' Says Home Minister Amit Shah At...

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Former CM Omar Abdullah To Contest Polls From Ganderbal Seat

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Former CM Omar Abdullah To Contest Polls From Ganderbal Seat

'Harshest Punishment To Those Who Commit Atrocities On Women': PM Modi On Rising Crimes Amid Kolkata...

'Harshest Punishment To Those Who Commit Atrocities On Women': PM Modi On Rising Crimes Amid Kolkata...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Test Of Sole Arrested Accused Sanjay Roy Begins

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Test Of Sole Arrested Accused Sanjay Roy Begins

Uttarakhand: All 5 Accused In Dehradun Minor Gang Rape Case Arrested

Uttarakhand: All 5 Accused In Dehradun Minor Gang Rape Case Arrested