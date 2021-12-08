e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:52 AM IST

Uttarakhand: Ahead of Assembly polls, Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off 'Vikas Rath Yatra' to promote government's work

Ahead of 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off 'Vikas Rath Yatra' from Dehradun on Wednesday, The 'Vikar Rath Yatra' is aimed at spreading awareness about the benefits of various public welfare schemes and policies initiated by the Central and State governments.

"The Rath will go across the state to spread awareness about the benefits of various public welfare schemes and policies initiated by the Central and State governments," the Chief Minister told ANI.

Elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly are scheduled to take place in early 2022.

In the 2017 elections, BJP secured 57 Assembly seats, Congress won 11 seats and the rest of the seats were won by others.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:52 AM IST
