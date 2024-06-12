Uttarakhand: 3 Women Killed, 14 Injured After Passenger Bus Loses Control & Crashes In Uttarkashi

Dehradun: Three women were killed and 14 others were injured when a passenger bus they were traveling in met with an accident near Ganganani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after losing control, police said on Wednesday.

Statement Of The Police

According to officials, the bus was coming from Gangotri Dham and going to Uttarkashi when the incident took place.

"14 people were injured, 12 seriously, and three women passengers died in the accident that took place on Tuesday night. The seriously injured have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh and Doon Hospital Dehradun," the police said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police, along with SDRF, NDRF, revenue, and other disaster response teams, promptly reached the scene and carried out a rescue operation. The injured were quickly transported to the hospital for treatment.

The bus was en route from the revered Gangotri Dham to the town of Uttarkashi when the accident occurred, the police added.

More details are awaited.