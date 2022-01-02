e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Youth shot at by friend during birthday party in Shamli

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

A youth was allegedly shot at by his friend following an altercation at a birthday party in Adarsh Mandi police station area here, police said on Sunday.

Ankur, the victim, was rushed to hospital, they said.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim's brother, the accused Ankit and his friends Akshay and Sandeep, picked up a fight with Ankur over a trivial issue at the birthday party on Saturday evening.

The verbal duel snowballed after which Ankit opened fire at Ankur, they said.

A case has been registered against Ankit and his friends. They are absconding, police said.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
