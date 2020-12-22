Uttar Pradesh: Yogi orders isolation, contract-tracing of travellers who arrived from UK in last two weeks

Lucknow: Instructing to maintain full care and vigilance in view of the new corona strain that has surfaced in the world, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered immediate 14-days isolation of all those travellers who have arrived in Uttar Pradesh from the United Kingdom and other such countries in the last 15 days.

The move is based on the identification of a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom. The said strain is reportedly much more infectious and spreads faster compared to the previous strains existing in the world.

The government of India has already imposed a ban on flights to and fro from the UK.

“All those people who had traveled to the UK and other countries in the last 15 days should be immediately isolated. Their contacts must also be traced immediately,” CM Yogi told the officials in a meeting at Lucknow.

He also ordered the setting up of a dedicated helpline for corona testing which will cater to international travellers only.