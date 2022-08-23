Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to organise roadshow in 17 countries to attract investment

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI

Lucknow: Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh would organize road shows in 17 foreign countries to attract entrepreneurs for its proposed global investor’s summit next year.

The industrial development department of UP is likely to begin road shows from next months in various countries and attract global investors. The Yogi government has set a target of inviting Rs 10 lakh crore investment through this summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be inaugurating the global investor’s summit scheduled to be held next year in which corporate majors from across the world might participate.

The UP government has already begun preparations for the road shows in foreign countries. While the first road show would be organized in Dubai, UAE, the officials have approached other countries also for it. According to the officials of industrial development department, road shows would be organized in United Kingdom (UK), Netherland, Germany, France, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Israel, Australia, US, Canada, Thailand, Belgium, Sweden and Russia. The purpose of these road shows would be to apprise industrialists about the policies and investment opportunities in UP.

Besides foreign countries, the UP government would also hold road shows in major cities of country like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. The Chief Secretary of UP has approved these road shows in recent review meeting about the investor’s summit.

It may be mentioned that the previous government of Yogi Adityanath had signed memorandum of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 4.60 lakh crore with various companies during the investor’s summit held in February 2018. To attract more investment for the state, the Yogi government has amended 27 sectoral industrial policies in the recent past. Besides coming up with a new industrial policy, the UP government is also mulling to new bio fuel & energy policy. The policy documents of various industrial sectors would be translated in different foreign languages for the ease of global investors.