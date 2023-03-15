Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to organise recital of Ramcharitmanas in every district, allocates fund | Photo Credit: ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to organize recitals of Ramcharitmanas during this Ram Navami in each district.

During Navratri, the state government will also organise recitals of Durga Saptashi in every district along with cultural programmes engaging women and girls.

Opposition reacts

The state government has allocated a fund of Rs one lakh to each district for this purpose. The opposition parties in UP have reacted sharply over this decision of Yogi Govt and demanded that the same should be done during the festivals of other religions. The Principal Secretary, Culture of UP, Mukesh Meshram has issued directives to all the District Magistrates and Commissioners asking them to organise recitals of Ramcharaitmanas on the occasion of Ram Navami and Durga Saptashi during the Navratri period beginning next week.

During the Navratri festival this year the state government has asked to take out tableaus in every district and organise special devotional programmes. In the circular issued by the culture department, the DMs have been asked to hold recitals of Ramcharitmanason March 29 & 30 in the temples of their respective districts. In the temples of Goddess Durga recital of Durga Saptashi would be organized during March 22 to 30th. The culture department has released a fund of Rs one lakh to the DMs of each district for it.

All the commissioners and DMs have been asked to make arrangements for these programmes by March 21. The culture department has asked to share details of temples with address and photos where the recital of Ramchairtmanas and Durga Saptashi would be held. The Yogi Government has appointed two nodal officers at state level to monitor these events. The district administration would publicize these programmes through hoardings and banners. The Principal Secretary Culture has directed DMs to select artists for these programmes and ensure that the temples are cleaned and proper arrangement of light and sound is being made.

Raising objections on misuse of Government fund for observing Ram Navami, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that at least Rs 10 crore be released for each district so that festivals of every religion could be organized. He said that Rs one lakh to each district is welcomed but it is very less and not sufficient to organize functions on festivals of every religion. Akhilesh demanded that the BJP government should instead give free cylinders to people during festivals. He said that free cylinder was promised by the BJP during assembly elections and now they should begin this scheme from this Ram Navami.

Hitting back, the Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that any initiative in the name of Lord Ram should be welcomed in UP. On the objections raised by Akhilesh, Dy CM said that religious events are for the welfare of human beings and everyone should welcome it.

Meanwhile SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya who had hit headlines by opposing certain verses of Ramchairtmanas, said that those organizing such events are against women, tribal, Dalit and backwards. He said that state promotion to any religion is unconstitutional.

Read Also Azan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of people belonging to other religions:...