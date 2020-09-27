Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to now issue press releases in Sanskrit also

In a bid to promote Sanskrit, the Uttar Pradesh government will now issue press releases in Sanskrit along with Hindi, English and Urdu.
The official Twitter handle of Office of Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath has announced the decision. The account also posted a press release in Sanskrit about the COVID-19 review done by UP CM.
However, this is not the first time that the office announced this initiative. Earlier in 2019, first press release in Sanskrit was issued by the UP government.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is known for his love for the language. Even before this, he has expressed his love for Sanskrit on a number of occasions and called for the development of the language.