Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt approves new jail manual, to have more facilities for inmates

The Yogi Government on Tuesday approved a new jail manual which will have more facilities for the inmates in prisons in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the new jail manual in UP approved by the Yogi cabinet, there would be four categories of barracks in prisons now. Recently the home ministry of union government released a model manual for jail and expected every state to implement it. The UP government has adopted this model jail manual.

As per it the A category of barracks in prisons may now keep 2000 inmates and the facilities have been improved in other types. The jail inmates can avail the facilities of various items from the canteens being run inside. The inmates can now spend up to Rs 4000 to purchase things of their needs. As per the new manual, more and more cases of inmates can be heard online.

Each prison in UP would run its own bakery where all items are to be prepared by the inmates. The jail administration would run a childcare centre, vaccination drive, and recreation centre for the women inmates having children with them. In case the child of a woman jail inmate is above the age of 6 years, he or she would be admitted in any educational institute outside. Every jail would have a prisoner welfare canteen.