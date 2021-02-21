Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath government to table state's last budget on 22nd February

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will table its last budget on Monday.

The State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna gave final touches to the budget which may be the biggest ever in the state history. It may surpass the amount of the last budget which was for Rs 5.12 lakh crore.

Instead of carrying a usual red-colored budget briefcase for photo op, Khanna may carry a laptop and Apple iPad to present the first paperless budget in the history of the State Legislature.

All members of the State Legislature will carry their iPads to view the budget highlights which will also be available on two big screens put up in the House.

The 2021-2022 budget will also be available on an App which can be downloaded from Google Play Store with the name “Uttar Pradesh Sarkar Ka Budget”.