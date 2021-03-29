Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath celebrating last Holi as CM, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav predicted on Sunday that it will be the last Holi for Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

“People of the state have made up their mind to play next year’s Holi with a new government. It will be the last Holi for Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of the State,” he said.

Playing Holi with flowers in his village Saifai in Etawah, Yadav said that this government has set up a new record of discrimination. “People and officers are being discriminated against by their castes and religion affecting development of the state,” he pointed out.

The former Chief Minister alleged that his government brought Lions for Etawah Safari but Yogi Adtyanath took them to Gorakhpur so that his hometown did not come in the world's Lion Safari map and become a tourist spot.