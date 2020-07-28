Uttar Pradesh: Woman's body taken off funeral pyre after Thakur community objects her caste

The body of a 26-year-old Nat community was taken off a funeral pyre midway after the Thakurs from the village, located near Agra, objected, forcing the family to cremate the body in an area meant ‘for the dalit community’, the Times of India reported.

The family, however, did not file a complaint, as caste is ‘deep rooted’ in the community, the report added.

The victim had succumbed to a uterus infection on June 19. However, when her family tried cremating her, the Thakurs objected, citing ‘rules’ as the reason behind their protest.