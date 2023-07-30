Uttar Pradesh: Woman, Her Two Daughters Die by Suicide Over Family Dispute in Etah

Woman, Her Two Daughters Die by Suicide | Representative Image

Etah, July 30: A 35-year-old woman and her two daughters allegedly hanged themselves in their house, following a family dispute. Senior superintendent of police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the dispute was related to the youngest daughter's relationship with a man.

The incident took place in a village in Nidhauli Kalan area here on Saturday, Singh said. According to a preliminary investigation, the woman's youngest daughter was in a relationship with a man from the same village. He died by suicide on July 24.

After her partner's death, the girl allegedly tried ending her life but her mother and sisters intervened, the SSP said. When the girl's father, who works in Ghaziabad, was informed about the incident, he scolded his wife and two daughters over the phone, the SSP said.

Disturbed over the entire episode, the woman allegedly hanged herself, seeing which her daughters followed suit, he added. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.