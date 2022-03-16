Uttar Pradesh: With elections over, it’s time to keep poll promises

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has planned to make few major announcements soon after taking oath next week. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well as his team of ministers are likely to take oath soon after Holi festival. The first meeting of the new UP cabinet would take place next week in which it is likely to fulfil few of the poll promises.

The major announcements expected by the new cabinet would be continuation of free ration scheme to the poor and distribution of two free gas cylinders annually. The food and civil supply department of UP has prepared a proposal regarding the distribution of free two gas cylinders. As per the proposal, an amount of Rs 3100 crore would be spent on it. The announcement is likely to provide benefit to 1.67 crore household in UP. The Yogi cabinet in its first meeting scheduled soon after Holi next week might give nod to this proposal. The proposal to continue with the free ration scheme might also be tabled in this cabinet meeting.

According to officials, the Yogi government has planned to give free ration to the 15 crore poor people till 2024 parliament elections. However, this will be announced in phases and initially the schemes would be extended for another six months. The Yogi government, during polls, had stated that the free ration scheme would continue till March this year. However, after seeing the impact of free ration scheme on voters, the BJP government has decided to go ahead with it till the 2024 parliament elections.

Under the free ration scheme, the poor in UP having Antyodaya cards of Public Distribution System (PDS) are being given 35 kilograms of food grain, one litre edible oil, one kg chana and a packet of salt. The free ration scheme played a major role in the victory of BJP in the recently held assembly elections. The scheme was started during the pandemic to provide support to poor. It was earlier implemented till November last but later on extended till March this year in the wake of assembly polls.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:56 PM IST