Uttar Pradesh: With allocations for poll-centric schemes, Yogi govt tables supplementary budget; here's all you need to know

Lucknow: Allocating funds for uninterrupted power supply, pension to farmers, special allowances to unorganized labour and many more poll centric schemes, Yogi Government on Thursday tabled supplementary budget in the state assembly.

The state finance minister Suresh Khanna tabled supplementary budget of the size of Rs 8479.53 crore in the assembly on the second day of the winter session. Besides, he also tabled the vote on account of Rs 168903 crore for the first four months of financial year 2022-23. In the wake of coming assembly polls, the vote on account has been brought to meet the expenses of first four months of next fiscal. Discussion on the supplementary budget and vote on account would be held on Friday.

In the supplementary budget the Yogi government has allocated a whopping sum of Rs 1000 crore for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to all the villages and cities in the coming three months. Besides Rs 185 crore has been allocated for the Saubhagya scheme of providing electricity connections to all. To provide special allowance to the workers in the unorganized sector the Yogi government has made provision of Rs 4000 crore in the supplementary budget. The state government had recently announced to increase monthly pension of disabled persons, farmers and old age people. An amount of Rs 670 crore has been provided in the supplementary budget for this purpose. To felicitate prominent personalities with UP Gaurav Samman a sum of Rs 10 crore have been allocated in the supplementary budget and similar amount has been provided for giving awards in the sports sector. For road construction alongside rive Ganga leading to Kashi-Vishwanath corridor an amount of Rs 10 crore has been provided.

In his address after the supplementary budget and vote on account was tabled, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that today every big investor is willing to come to UP and development works here are going on in a fast pace. He said to have got only 3.5 years to work for the development and remaining 20 months were marred due to pandemic. Blaming opposition for maligning the image of his government, UP CM said that efforts were made to misguide people but to no avail. He said that BJP government has gained the trust of people.

Earlier the assembly proceedings were marred for some time due to the protest of opposition parties who were demanding removal of union home minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 06:05 PM IST