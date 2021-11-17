e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 04:16 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar records 15 more dengue cases, tally rises to 240

Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar sees fresh fifteen cases of dengue disease, no fatalities reported.
Fifteen fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the district in the last couple of days, taking the tally from the vector-borne disease this season to 240, the chief medical officer said on Wednesday.

Of these 15 fresh cases, eight were reported on Monday and the remaining on Tuesday. No fatalities have occurred, Chief Medical Officer of Muzaffarnagar Faujdar said.

Sources, however, claimed that dengue cases in the district have been underreported.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 04:19 PM IST
